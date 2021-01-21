Wilcox Tavern sold for $1.2M

THE HISTORICAL Wilcox Tavern, built in 1739, has been sold for nearly $1.2 million. / COURTESY RANDALL REALTORS

CHARLESTOWN – The historical Wilcox Tavern has sold for $1.2 million, according to Randall Realtors.

The tavern sale closed on Jan. 5. Built in 1739, the restaurant is the second-oldest in the state, second only to the White Horse Tavern in Newport.

Th property included a 7,000-square-foot restaurant, with seating for 200, and an updated bar and kitchen. The nearly 3-acre site overlooks 500 feet on Route 1.

A separate structure houses three two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom apartment.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

