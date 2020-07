Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island has had a seller’s market for several years in single-family and multifamily homes, particularly for entry-level or median-priced houses. In the past two months, however, that imbalance has become even more exaggerated. Through the darkest days of the COVID-19 ­crisis in March and April, more than 1,000 ­potential sellers pulled their houses from…