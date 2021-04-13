Berkshire Bank donates record $4M in 2020

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank’s charitable foundation donated a record $4 million to more than 500 organizations in 2020, according to a news release.

Total 2020 funding represents a 40% increase over philanthropic giving in the prior year, spurred in part by efforts to address COVID-19 pandemic-related needs, as well as the bank’s desire to “ensure the health, safety and economic resiliency of all those in the communities it serves,” the release stated.

Grants awarded in 2020 supported programs for diversity, equity and inclusion; small businesses, entrepreneurship and economic development; education, job training, financial wellness and workforce development; affordable housing; arts and culture programming; and basic needs such as food insecurity.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

