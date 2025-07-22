Berkshire Bank Foundation invests nearly $400K in local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Berkshire Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Berkshire Bank, invested nearly $400,000 in area communities through grants and other giving in the second quarter of 2025.

Several Ocean State organizations were among the 100 nonprofit organizations throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New York that the foundation invested in from April to June.

Rhode Island organizations included Greater Providence YMCA, South County Habitat for Humanity International Inc., The Jonnycake Center Inc., Sojourner House and Youth In Action Inc.

“We’re committed to building a future where every community has the tools it needs to thrive,” said Lori Kiely, managing director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “These investments reflect our belief in the power of local nonprofits to drive meaningful, lasting change.”

The foundation advances community success by funding programs designed to ensure equal access to economic opportunity for all residents in the areas the bank serves, according to the bank.

Berkshire Bank has four financial centers in Rhode Island, located in Newport, Middletown, Westerly and South Kingstown.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.