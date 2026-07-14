Bryant University to expand AI training for Navigant Credit Union managers

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University has begun training Navigant Credit Union employees on the use of artificial intelligence as the financial institution develops its approach to adopting AI across its operations.

More than 30 members of Navigant’s leadership team recently completed a daylong AI training program led by Bryant marketing professor Stefanie Boyer through the university’s Executive Education & Career Accelerator.

Bryant plans to extend the training to about 100 Navigant managers in the program’s next phase.

The sessions focus on practical business applications for generative AI, including strategic planning, communications, project management and workflow management, while emphasizing responsible use of the technology in the financial services industry.

- Advertisement -

“As a trusted financial partner, we have to make sure that we’re not just putting information out into the universe,” Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz said. “You cannot just set it and forget it.”

Bryant surveyed Navigant employees before the training to assess their familiarity with AI and tailor the curriculum to different departments and job functions.

According to Bryant, the initial training identified 83 potential AI use cases across the credit union’s operations. Participants will complete follow-up assessments intended to measure where AI is improving productivity and where additional training is needed.

Orovitz said the credit union views AI as a tool to improve efficiency rather than replace employees, adding that the organization is continuing to evaluate where the technology can be used most effectively.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.