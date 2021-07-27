Citizens launches Green Deposits program

CITIZENS BANK recently launched a Green Deposits program, offering corporate clients the option to support environmentally focused companies through their deposits.
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank corporate clients can now support green industries and companies through their deposits, according to a news release. The company on July 21 launched its Green Deposits program, offering clients the option to direct cash reserves to support renewable energy; green transport; sustainable food, agriculture and forestry; waste management; and greenhouse gas…
