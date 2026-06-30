Citizens reports $2B in community lending, launches America 250 volunteer push

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. said it provided more than $2 billion in community development financing in 2025, supporting the construction or rehabilitation of more than 8,000 affordable housing units, according to its “2025 Sustainability & Impact Report” released Monday.

The Providence-based bank also reported more than $300 million in small-business lending and more than $20 million in philanthropic investments during the year, alongside expanded workforce development programming and continued progress toward long-term sustainability targets.

“As we recognize America’s 250th anniversary, we are proud to build on the long-standing role Citizens has played in supporting the communities we serve,” Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said. “The progress reflected in this year’s ‘Sustainability & Impact Report’ demonstrates what is possible when investment is matched by action and the dedication of our colleagues.”

Alongside the report, Citizens announced a nationwide volunteer initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary, mobilizing employees for more than 250 volunteer opportunities across its footprint through Veterans Day.

- Advertisement -

The initiative will focus on financial education, workforce readiness, neighborhood revitalization and environmental stewardship in partnership with nonprofit organizations, including New York Cares, Boston Cares, Philadelphia 250, Jersey Cares and Pittsburgh Cares.

Citizens said the effort is designed to engage employees in hands-on service projects as part of the broader national commemoration leading up to the semiquincentennial in 2026.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.