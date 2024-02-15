Classic shingle-style home in South Kingstown sells for $3.6M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A custom, classic shingle-style home overlooking the ocean recently sold for $3.6 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The sale of 8 Green Hill Ocean Drive marked the most expensive home sale in the Green Hill village area since 2013, according to Mott & Chace, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home comes with a finished attic and an open-floor concept on the first floor, with a total of four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, the real estate firm said.

With views of the ocean from every window, the home also comes with a 950-square-foot wooden deck on the second floor, a 400-square-foot porch and a 930-square-foot pier, according to the real estate firm and town property records.

Originally constructed in 1989, the 2,547-square-foot home features a custom art woodwork installation in the living room, which is reminiscent of the snow fence surrounding the property, according to Mott & Chace.

The home also includes a wine storage space, integrated Sonos audio visual system, a security system, and other recent renovations and features.

The home and the 0.58 acres of land it stands on were most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.01 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller of the home was represented by Michael Himmel, sales associate with Mott & Chace, according to the firm, while the buyers were represented by Regina Livingston, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

According to the warranty deed, which is a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Michael Lemoi, of Providence, to Robert Kelsey and JoAnne Kelsey, of Cheshire, Conn.

