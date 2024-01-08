CVS names Cowhey as new CFO after Guertin steps down

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has announced that Thomas F. Cowhey will serve as the pharmacy retailer’s new chief financial officer after Shawn Guertin stepped down from the position.

Cowhey had been serving as interim CFO since October when CVS announced that Guertin, who was CFO and president of health services, would be taking a leave of absence due to family health reasons. Now Guertin will remain on personal leave and depart the company on May 31, according to a news release.

“We fully support Shawn and his need to prioritize his family during this time,” said CVS Health CEO and President Karen S. Lynch. “We thank Shawn for all the contributions he has made as a valuable member of our team.”

Cowhey, who has served as senior vice president of corporate finance, joined CVS in February 2022 and since then he has overseen investor relations, corporate development, treasury and finance operations, as well as working closely with Lynch and other executives to manage the company’s financial strategies.

Before coming to CVS, Cowhey previously served as CFO of Surgery Partners Inc., and before that he spent more than a decade working with Aetna Inc. in a variety of strategy and finance roles.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Tom’s caliber and experience already within CVS Health today and ready to take on the role,” Lynch said. “His experience in health care is deep and broad, and he will drive continuity for our strategy and delivering on our commitments.”

Along with Cowhey’s appointment to CFO, CVS also announced that Mike Pykosz has been named president of health care delivery. Pykosz had been serving as interim president of health services since CVS announced Guertin’s leave of absence in October.

Pykosz, CEO and co-founder of Oak Street Health, joined CVS after the company acquired Oak Street Health on May 2, 2023. While at CVS, Pykosz has been focused on continuing to run the Oak Street Health business while also helping to unify CVS’ health care delivery assets, according to the release.

“Mike is a natural fit to lead the execution of our health care delivery strategy,” Lynch said. “There is real innovation and value to be unlocked as Mike unifies our clinic-based and home health assets. The board and I are fully confident in Tom and Mike.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.