DEM to host New Year’s Day hikes at Colt State Park

BRISTOL – Free guided hikes are planned on New Year’s Day at Colt State Park. Hosted by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, the 1.5-mile hikes are part of the national First Hikes event.

“This is the ninth year we’ve been doing this,” said DEM spokesman Gail Mastrati.

So far, in response to a social media post by DEM, 79 people have confirmed that they will join the hike, and 1,200 have expressed interest, Mastrati added.

State officials choose a different park for each year’s event, which is open to all ages and allows strollers and pets on leashes.

Last year’s hike at Lincoln Woods State Park drew 420 people, according to DEM.

Guided hikes, which take place on a paved path, are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Self-guided hikes take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“Rhode Island offers an amazing selection of historic parks and recreation areas that connect residents and visitors with nature and a safe place to recreate and unwind,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “As we ring in the new year, we’re excited to invite new and old friends alike to get active and join us for a winter walk along the spectacular shoreline at Colt State Park as part of this special event.”

This year, representatives from outdoor retailer Recreational Equipment, Inc., or REI, will lead the hikes, focusing on conservation, outdoor recreation and Rhode Island’s natural resources, said Tom Rosa, administrative officer with DEM’s Parks and Recreation division.

Hikers should meet in the main parking lot across from the park’s office.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at graham@pbn.com.