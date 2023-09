Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Don’t be overly fooled by seemingly rosy jobs data issued recently. Yes, the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August 2023 – faster than the revised 157,000 increase for July and above most analysts’ expectations for the month. And yes, gains were seen across most industries, with health care and social assistance adding 97,300 positions,…