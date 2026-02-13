Do you support Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s executive order mandating state regulators vet the financial costs of renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Feb. 9 signed an executive order requiring state regulators to vet the financial costs of renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs the administration says now make up roughly one-quarter of ratepayer utility bills.

The order mandates an immediate review of the state’s net metering and Renewable Energy Growth programs, as well as a longer-term review to come up with potential policy and legislative options and deliver them by Oct. 1.

McKee’s fiscal 2027 budget proposal would eliminate or decrease programs, taxes and fees that now make up roughly 25% of ratepayer utility bills. Rhode Island currently has the fourth-highest residential electricity rates in the country.

Several business leaders joined McKee at the signing to show their support for efforts to reduce their energy costs.

Renewable energy advocates that the potential rollback could threaten the state’s long-term renewable energy goals.