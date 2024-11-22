Exercise will improve your business acumen

As many of us have discovered, the hardest part of exercising is usually getting started. Going to the gym isn’t just about staying healthy. Lots of people also use it as a place to socialize and meet like-minded people and network. Research published in the Harvard Business Review notes that exercise is not just vital for maintaining physical health but is also crucial for mental acuity, which directly impacts business performance. As motivational author Jim Rohn said, “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” There was a time when the pressures of running MackayMitchell Envelope Co. could have easily overwhelmed me. The stress of meeting deadlines, managing a large team and constantly innovating to stay ahead of the competition was immense. However, I found solace and strength in my commitment to regular exercise. Whether it was a quick jog in the morning, a brisk walk during lunch breaks or a game of tennis, these activities not only kept me physically fit but also mentally sharp. They provided a much-needed break from the mental load, allowing me to return to work with a clearer mind and a fresh perspective. I specifically remember when I was facing a challenging negotiation that would significantly impact the future of our company and feeling particularly anxious about it. Instead of succumbing to the pressure, I took a long run on the morning of the negotiation. During that run, I was able to think through my strategy, anticipate potential counterarguments and, most importantly, calm my nerves. The result? I strode into that negotiation with a level of clarity and confidence that I attribute in large part to the benefits from that morning’s exercise. When you exercise, you increase blood flow to the brain, which can help to sharpen your mental faculties and improve cognitive functions. This is particularly important in a sedentary work environment where the risk of cognitive decline is higher due to a lack of physical activity. Regular physical activity can lead to improved concentration, sharper memory, faster learning, prolonged mental stamina and enhanced creativity. These benefits can translate into better problem-solving, planning and dealing with the complexities of business. Moreover, exercise is a powerful stress reliever. It helps in managing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which when left unchecked can impair your ability to think clearly and make well-reasoned business decisions. Canadian self-help writer Robin Sharma said, “If you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness.” Incorporating more exercise into your routine doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Starting with manageable segments, such as a 15-minute walk during lunch or after work, can make a significant difference. Gradually increasing the duration and intensity as you become more comfortable can help you maintain consistency and avoid burnout. Here are a few tips on how to integrate exercise into your business schedule: •Just like in business, setting clear, achievable goals for your fitness can help you stay on track. •Treat your exercise time like a business meeting – nonnegotiable. •Incorporate different types of activities to keep it interesting and work different muscle groups. •Find a workout buddy or join a group to keep you motivated. •Keep track of your exercise routine and improvements in your work performance to see the correlation. Taking care of your body is a responsibility that should be as high a priority as any business meeting or deadline. Your health is the foundation upon which you can build a successful career and life.Fitness is like a relationship; you can’t cheat and expect it to work. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.