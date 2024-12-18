Guillette receives Rhode Island Foundation’s 2024 Murray Prize

PROVIDENCE – Lisa Guillette, executive director of East Providence-based nonprofit Foster Forward, was recently presented with the Rhode Island Foundation’s 2024 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment.

Guillette directs a statewide nonprofit organization that supports teenagers and young adults who are currently or were formerly in the foster care system. With the honor, Guillette received $50,000 in recognition of her commitment to helping Rhode Islanders in need, the foundation says.

“Every child deserves a home to grow up in and an adult to rely on – one who’ll witness their achievements, guide their decisions and keep them moving forward,” Guillette said in a statement. “We work tirelessly to ensure their potential is not squandered. I am grateful to the Murray family for honoring all that our board, staff, donors, volunteers and foster parents have achieved.”

The foundation says Foster Forward provided housing, job training, mentorship and supportive services to more than 400 young people in 2023. Additionally, Foster Forward has raised more than $200,000 during United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s 401Gives Day for three straight years, including $233,590 in April.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.