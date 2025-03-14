Maximizing content for reach, impact

Ever wondered how some businesses manage to shine so brightly in the crowded online world? Well, it’s no magic trick – it’s a blend of savvy marketing channels and a perfectly tuned system that makes their content marketing strategy pop with an amazing return on investment. Many of my clients are master wordsmiths, churning out snappy articles and blogs that hit all the right notes with their audience. But let’s be real – crafting original content that truly connects takes time away from billable hours or day-to-day business pursuits. And even the best writers need more than just artificial intelligence. That’s why some businesses are turning to ready-made newsletter articles from trusted sources. They pick a few gems each month, and the newsletter vendor does the rest, sending communications to clients, referral sources and other important folks. What type of content is best? Kick things off with trending topics or subjects that are marginally peripheral to your main business focus. Got frequently asked questions? Perfect. Adding a personal touch, like a favorite recipe or a recent charity event, can make your content more appealing. Keep tweaking your article choices by tracking engagement stats and analytics. And, don’t forget, newsletters come with eye-catching images you can repurpose as a paying subscriber – talk about a win-win. Repurpose your content. Once you’ve shared your content with your target audience, think about sprinkling it around for even more visibility. My clients often pop their articles onto their website to keep it fresh and search engine optimized. Then, they share those same articles across their company and personal social media pages and encourage employees to share, too. I suggest a slow and steady drip-marketing approach – sharing one piece of content at a time over a week or so to remain top of mind and generate thought leadership. To truly maximize engagement, consider diversifying your content formats. Use videos, infographics, podcasts and webinars to appeal to different audience preferences. Each format provides a unique way to convey your message and can be shared across various platforms for broader reach. Engage with your audience by responding to comments, hosting live sessions or creating polls and surveys. This two-way interaction not only builds trust but also provides valuable insights into your target audience’s interests and needs. Consistent monitoring of your content’s performance is crucial. Use analytics tools to track key metrics such as views, shares, comments and conversion rates. Identify what works and what doesn’t, and be prepared to adjust your strategy accordingly. This continuous improvement process will help you refine your content approach and ensure sustained success. Build a content calendar. Planning is key to a successful content strategy. Develop a calendar of evergreen topics with a scheduled commitment as to what you will publish and when. Allow yourself the flexibility to bump a topic if something highly newsworthy happens that you want to address. The content calendar helps in maintaining a regular posting schedule to consistently engage with your audience without the hassle of determining what to write. A well-structured calendar allows you to balance different content types, themes and distribution channels, making your content marketing efforts more manageable and effective. By following these steps, you can coordinate your content to reach new heights, ensuring your message hits home and delivers fantastic returns on your marketing efforts. Carolyn Lavin is the president of Lavin Marketing Communications in East Providence. She works with professional services firms in law, accounting, finance and technology.