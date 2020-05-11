Mental Health Association of R.I. lines up Mental Health Month workshops

PROVIDENCE – The Mental Health Association of Rhode Island and various other organizations statewide are recognizing May as Mental Health Month with a series of virtual events hosted on social media.

Local experts will address many topics related to the COVID-19 crisis, including getting a good night’s sleep, best practices for helping kids learn at home, maintaining recovery from an eating disorder, anxiety and depression, and coping skills.

A calendar showing all free workshops is online at www.mhari.org.

Participating organizations include Horizon Healthcare Partners; the R.I. Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals; CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Interfaith Counseling Center, the Providence Center and others.

Throughout the month, the Mental Health Association’s Facebook page will air videos featuring first gentleman Andy Moffit; Health Insurance Commissioner Marie L. Ganim, recipient of the Mental Health Hero of the Year award; and Rep. Joseph McNamara, D-Warwick, who was awarded Legislator of the Year.

“COVID-19 is a mental health crisis as much as it is a medical emergency and economic disaster,” said Laurie-Marie Pisciotta, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island. “Any mental health condition is going to be exacerbated by this crisis. We know that people are feeling scared, depressed, lonely, restless and tired. We want Rhode Islanders to know that it is OK not to be OK, which is the theme of this year’s May Is Mental Health Month.”