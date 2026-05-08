New R.I. law aims to curb human trafficking

Hotels and short-term rental operators in Rhode Island are being required to do their part to prevent human trafficking. In fact, it’s the law. As of Jan. 1, employees at all of Rhode Island’s 170 or so hotels and close to 1,000 short-term rental operators are mandated to undergo training to recognize the signs of human trafficking among guests. Also, operators must establish procedures and policies for reporting suspected trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline or local law enforcement. The law focuses on the hospitality sector because hotels and short-term rentals are frequently used in human trafficking – a criminal industry that involves the exploitation of people for the purpose of compelled labor or commercial sex – because of anonymity and a lack of oversight. The legislation, passed in 2025, garnered support from organizations such as the Rhode Island Hospitality Association and the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Farouk Rajab, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said hospitality workers not only need to provide safe and welcoming experiences for guests but can also act as the eyes and ears for victims. These employees are often in positions to notice signs that others may overlook. The training required by the Human Trafficking Prevention Notice and Training Act includes lessons on what human trafficking is and how to identify suspicious behavior, as well as how to report suspected trafficking. “It is a critical and necessary step to better equip front-line employees and the broader community with the awareness and tools needed to identify and respond to trafficking,” Rajab said. The RIHA has been providing training at no cost, supported in part by the workforce development initiative Real Jobs Rhode Island. Rajab said he wants the training to be viewed as a shared responsibility rather than “merely a requirement.” “Providing the right training can make a meaningful difference,” he said, especially with major events such as the FIFA World Cup approaching, which typically brings increased visitation. “We want every hospitality worker to feel confident in recognizing red flags and knowing how to respond appropriately,” he said. Rhode Island is not alone in taking such action. About a dozen states already require this kind of training for lodging employees. In early November, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation issued a bulletin clarifying compliance expectations and timelines for the mandated training. The Rhode Island law requires hotel employees and short-term rental operators to complete awareness training within 180 days of their hiring or listing, along with annual refresher courses. Jodie Jordan, a luxury properties specialist with William Raveis Real Estate in Rhode Island, relayed the compliance message on her website, reminding short-term rental owners that they, too, must comply with the regulations. While Jordan supports the fight against human trafficking, she questions how effective the law will be in curbing the issue. State government typically doesn’t excel in transparent and clear communication, she said. “They implement these rules and do a bad job at outreach and education,” she said. “Most of the people I mentioned it to have no idea this law was even a thing.” Another issue: While training records for each business must be made available to the DBR within 10 business days upon request, the legislation doesn’t set any penalties for noncompliance. It wasn’t immediately clear how many businesses have complied so far. Human trafficking is a $99 billion criminal enterprise in the U.S. Victim advocate groups such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline have long noted the vulnerabilities found within the tourism and hospitality industries, where human trafficking for commercial sex or labor frequently occurs, arguing the transient nature and short stays make staff training crucial for the early detection. Last month, a coordinated effort involving 250 law enforcement agencies across 30 states, including Rhode Island, executed more than 100 search warrants that led to the arrest of dozens of traffickers and 53 buyers, as well as the seizure of $500,000 in criminal assets, marking one of the largest law enforcement operations against human trafficking in the U.S. Dubbed Operation “Coast to Coast,” the investigation uncovered 129 victims, including 11 minors. The data shows that perhaps much of the victimization is flying under the radar. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Rhode Island reported only 30 trafficking “signals” in 2024, with 19 identified cases involving 25 victims. And, according to the latest report from the Human Trafficking Institute, the state recorded the lowest number of human trafficking victims per 100,000 people from 2019 to 2023, with only 89 confirmed cases. Rajab, who has experienced mandated training firsthand in the private sector as the general manager of the Providence Marriott Downtown and the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa, said he believes the training requirement is reasonable. “Our goal is to scale training efforts, reach more businesses and employees, and ensure that Rhode Island is not only a welcoming destination but also a vigilant and responsible one,” he said. “This is not just a public safety issue; it’s a human issue, and we believe Rhode Island is taking the right steps by prioritizing education and prevention.”