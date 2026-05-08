New R.I. law aims to curb human trafficking

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AWARENESS MANDATE: A state law that went into effect on Jan. 1 requires all hotel employees and short-term rental operators to receive training on how to spot signs of human trafficking among guests. As of now, there are no penalties for noncompliance.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­WILLIAM HAMILTON
AWARENESS MANDATE: A state law that went into effect on Jan. 1 requires all hotel employees and short-term rental operators to receive training on how to spot signs of human trafficking among guests. As of now, there are no penalties for noncompliance.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­WILLIAM HAMILTON

Hotels and short-term rental operators in Rhode Island are being required to do their part to prevent human trafficking. In fact, it’s the law. As of Jan. 1, employees at all of Rhode Island’s 170 or so hotels and close to 1,000 short-term rental operators are mandated to undergo training to recognize the signs of

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