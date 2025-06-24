Ocean Lawn Lane home in Newport sells for $7.9M

By
-
10 OCEAN LAWN LANE in Newport was recently sold for $7.9 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

NEWPORT – A 9,524-square-foot stone and shingled home that was once part of the historic Firestone Estate recently became the city’s highest sale since September 2024. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday that the home at 10 Ocean Law Lane, located within the gated Ocean Lawn community, has been sold for $7.9 million.

