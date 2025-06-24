Ocean Lawn Lane home in Newport sells for $7.9M

NEWPORT – A 9,524-square-foot stone and shingled home that was once part of the historic Firestone Estate recently became the city’s highest sale since September 2024.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday that the home at 10 Ocean Law Lane, located within the gated Ocean Lawn community, has been sold for $7.9 million. The home was sold by James G. Langway, who acquired the property in 2021 for $7.1 million, according to city records.
However, it is currently unclear who the home’s new owner is. The city assessor’s office told Providence Business News that the new deed, noting the new owner, has yet to be filed with City Hall.
The home was the city’s highest sale since “Playhouse,” the two-floor, 3,553-square-foot estate at 294 Ocean Ave. situated along Prices Neck Cove in the city was sold for $9.9 million
back in September 2024. That home was the third-highest sale in Rhode Island
for that year.
Mott & Chace says 10 Ocean Lawn Lane, built in 2017 and has eight bedrooms, features an open floor plan, sun-filled living spaces, and a chef’s kitchen with Rhino marble countertops and professional-grade appliances. Additional amenities include multiple fireplaces, a bluestone patio, heated pool, hot tub, a game room, a theater, a three-car garage and a fitness room.
Mott & Chace represented the buyers, while Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the transaction.
