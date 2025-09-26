Real estate firm of Netflix star is opening offices in R.I.

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Serhant Real Estate, a brokerage owned by the star of the Netflix reality show “Owning Manhattan,” Ryan Serhant, is expanding into Rhode Island. The firm says it will open offices in the Ocean State on Oct. 6. The move will be the firm’s third major market entry this year after Phoenix and Washington,

Serhant has described itself as a real estate brokerage at the intersection of media, entertainment, education and technology. The reality-docudrama show "Owning Manhattan" follows Ryan Serhant and a team of agents as they work in New York City's luxury real estate market. Serhant was also on the TV show "Million Dollar Listing New York."

"At Serhant, we exist to amplify the success of others - both our clients and our agents," Ryan Serhant said when the firm was launched in 2020. "With a vertically integrated company, we have a sustainable model built for a world that is undergoing massive change, one that is ready for today and strong for 2030 and beyond.

“By incorporating proprietary elements like media, branding, tech, a film studio and an education platform into our foundation on day one, we create a company with a unique blueprint that consistently operates in sync to showcase and sell more properties than anyone else,” Serhant said.

Serhant has offices in 12 states and more than 1,100 agents. The firm says it is entering the Rhode Island market with 19 agents and is predicting it will have 30 agents signed on by Oct. 6.

The business Serhant Rhode Island LLC was first registered in the state in 2023, according to the R.I. Department of State's corporate database.

Serhant’s founding Rhode Island agents include: Dina Karousos, formerly of

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty; Tammy Bass, formerly with Hogan Associates Christie's International; Hillary Olinger, formerly with Hogan Associates/Christie’s International Real Estate; Caroline Richards, formerly Hogan Associates/Christie’s International Real Estate and Devin Sheehan, formerly with RE/MAX.

Other agents hired by Serhant in Rhode Island are:

Giovanna Boscia, Stephanie Basile, Roger Duques, Eddy Grijalva, Nicole Lucenti, Kelsey Martin, Alex Nunes, Ellen Oaklund, Christopher Palm, Jenny Palm, Nicole Parente, Emma Parker, Todd Sherman and Ben Thomas.