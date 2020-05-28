Realtor Foundation: RI matching grants up to $10K for charitable efforts

WARWICK – The Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island is conducting a matching grant campaign, with every donation given up to $10,000 matched dollar-for-dollar.

The contributions will support the Rhode Island Foundation and Family Services of Rhode Island, and their charitable efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to contribute is May 31.

For more information, visit donorbox.org/realtor-foundation-ri.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.