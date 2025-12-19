Restaurant row is all aglow

‘Tis the week before Christmas And on restaurant row It’s all just so festive The row is aglow! With my little verse inspired by the Outlet Co.’s holiday ad of long ago, the parties for hosting and toasting have begun. Christmas time is here again. Our restaurants, pubs and bars are at the forefront of Yuletide celebrations. Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day are in reduced number after peaking in the early 2000s, but there seems to be a resurgence in holiday tables open on the actual day. In Newport,is maintaining its tradition of opening for Christmas dinner. It started 45 years ago during a severe cold snap. Newport Harbor was frozen over that winter. A water main break in the city made it nearly impossible for even the few places that wished to open to do so that Christmas. People who braved the cold found restaurants closed. A new place had just opened on Memorial Boulevard. Its proprietor, Richard Sardella, was entertaining friends at a small private gathering that was soon interrupted by knocks on his door by people looking for a place to go. Sardella’s began opening for Christmas Day dinner and has continued the tradition.is owned by a chef and host who met in the hospitality industry. Serving, hosting and cooking on the holiday is so much a part of Nicole Canning and Christopher Bender’s DNA that they almost do not know what spending Christmas out of their restaurant would be like. They have a special menu planned for Christmas Day in Washington Square in Newport. In Providence, the new Track 15 food hall is planning its first holiday season. There will be a Santa’s Workshop for a free meet and greet and photo opportunity at no charge. Kids can enjoy festive crafts, hot chocolate and a special letter-writing station to send wishes to the North Pole., a casual restaurant known for its sliders, extensive craft beer list and boozy milkshakes, has fully transformed both of its Providence locations into over-the-top winter wonderland pop-ups, complete with festive decor, seasonal cocktails and milkshakes, and holiday comfort-food specials. The pop-up includes everything from complimentary hot chocolate and cookie-decorating to holiday trivia, live music, giveaways and appearances from “Santa Harry,” also known as Harrison Elkhay, president ofp, which owns Harry’s Bar & Burger. “We are so excited to create a magical winter pop-up for our guests once again,” Elkhay said. “Both Harry’s locations are decked out with kitschy, over-the-top Christmas cheer from floor to ceiling with bright sparkling lights, garland, wreaths, Christmas music, holiday movies on the TVs, and more.” Harry’s on Main is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Harry’s on the Hill is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chow Fun Food Group has a lot to celebrate this year. The group founded by John Elkhay recently opened its newest concept,d, in downtown Providence, which has welcomed holiday guests before or after performances of “A Christmas Carol” at, which is located across the street from the ­restaurant. All of us on the food beat send the merriest wishes to you and your family for a festive feast and holiday toast. Thanks for another exciting year of creative, wonderful and delicious dishes and the very best for the new year. “Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Indiana. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.