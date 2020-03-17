SBA, U.S. Dept. of Commerce to hold coronavirus conference call series

PROVIDENCE – A series of coronavirus special conference calls will be hosted by the U.S Department of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration through the spring, the SBA Rhode Island District Office announced Tuesday.

The series will be free to registrants. One registration will make a participant eligible for all calls. Register here.

Topics will include, among others, force majeure, cyber risks in teleworking, SBA disaster loans, human resources considerations in teleworking, ThomasNet Manufacturing Survey results, and aerospace and defense related issues.

Six conference calls have been scheduled to date.

SBA said that the first call will take place on March 18, covering force majeure clauses for both contracts and suppliers and cancellation of trade shows. A call on SBA disaster loans is scheduled for March 24.

More details on the conference call series may be found online.