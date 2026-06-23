Shekarchi’s bid to dismiss ethics complaint denied

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THE R.I. ETHICS Commission advanced a complaint challenging former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s Supreme Court bid after rejecting his motion to dismiss on Tuesday. / (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Ethics Commission is moving forward with a complaint challenging former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s bid for a seat on the state Supreme Court, after voting Tuesday to reject his motion to dismiss the case. The decision keeps the complaint alive following the commission’s June 2 vote to open a formal investigation

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