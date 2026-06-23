The decision keeps the complaint alive following the commission’s June 2 vote to open a formal investigation into whether Shekarchi’s pursuit of a lifetime judicial appointment violates the state’s “revolving door” law.

The law prohibits former lawmakers from taking most state positions for one year after leaving office.

Shekarchi resigned as House Speaker on May 8 to seek nomination to the Supreme Court but retained his seat in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Roger Williams University law professor Michael J. Yelnosky filed the ethics complaint the same day.

The center of the dispute is whether a Supreme Court appointment falls under the law’s restrictions.

Shekarchi has argued the judicial post is exempt, likening it to constitutional offices such as the governor.

However, the Ethics Commission’s prosecutor has taken the position that the high court seat is not exempt, arguing the restriction applies and the complaint should proceed.

The complaint remains under review as the commission weighs how the statute applies to judicial appointments.

Shekarchi did not immediately return a request for comment.