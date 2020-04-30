South Kingstown home sale for $1.03M is town’s third-highest of 2020

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A waterfront home in the East Matunuck neighborhood of South Kingstown has sold for $1,025,000, which is the third-highest transaction this year for the town, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer.

The seller was represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

The estate includes 225 feet of frontage on Potter Pond. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located at 73 Potter Road.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

