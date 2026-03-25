State launches free workforce training for hospitality workers ahead of World Cup

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THE RHODE ISLAND HOSPITALITY Education Foundation received $183,750 in state funding to prepare the state's workforce for this summer's World Cup tourism impact from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. / PBN FILE PHOTO

CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training has awarded $183,750 to the Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation to support a statewide training initiative to prepare Rhode Island’s hospitality workforce for the regional impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The program announced Tuesday, supported in part by Real Jobs RI, will offer free

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