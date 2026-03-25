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CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training has awarded $183,750 to the Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation to support a statewide training initiative to prepare Rhode Island’s hospitality workforce for the regional impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The program announced Tuesday, supported in part by Real Jobs RI, will offer free

CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training has awarded $183,750 to the Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation to support a statewide training initiative to prepare Rhode Island’s hospitality workforce for the regional impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The program announced Tuesday, supported in part by Real Jobs RI, will offer free training to up to 1,500 hospitality employees from April 22 through July 31.

The primary contract funding comes from state dollars, drawn from either general revenue or the Job Development Fund, DLT spokesperson Edwine “Drine” Paul told Providence Business News Wednesday.

Additional resources include $50,000 from R.I. Commerce Corp., contributions from the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, and leveraged support from other partners, said association chief operating officer Heather Singleton.

The initiative targets frontline staff and employers, focusing on increased guest volumes and the safety and service demands expected during the tournament.

“We don’t do inventory in hospitality – we do experiences," Singleton said. "And we’ve got one shot at doing this right.”

The effort is part of the broader Ocean State 2026 program to maximize tourism, business, and workforce opportunities in Rhode Island tied to the World Cup, which will include seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Singleton noted that Rhode Island has a chance to make a strong first impression on visitors, encouraging them to return in the future.

The training initiative will cover human trafficking awareness, de-escalation techniques, cultural literacy, and Guest Service Gold. Cultural literacy, developed in partnership with Bryant University, will help prepare employees how to engage effectively with fans from participating nations, covering everything from dining habits to payment preferences.

De-escalation training will address conflict resolution, situational awareness and maintaining professionalism under pressure. Guest Service Gold will emphasize inclusive, individualized service, while human trafficking training will help staff to recognize warning signs and respond safely.

The program will be offered in-person, on-site and virtually to reach businesses of all sizes.

Participation is not mandatory for Rhode Island Hospitality Association members but is open to any hospitality employer seeking workforce readiness and elevated service standards, Singleton said.