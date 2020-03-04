Twin River Worldwide Holdings donates $25K to education fund

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has donated $25,000 to the Fund for Rhode Island Public Education to be invested in teacher pipeline initiatives, the public gaming company announced Feb. 26.

Twin River said the donation to the fund – established by the Rhode Island Foundation in January to help public education in the state – can be used for educator recruitment, retention, development and support that aligns with R.I. Department of Education’s priority to building a “World Cass Talent” pipeline for all schools.

Marc Crisafulli, Twin River Worldwide Holdings executive vice president and president of Rhode Island operations, said in a statement the company was “impressed” with Rhode Island Foundation and its fund encouraging businesses to “contribute to the long-term vision and success for education” in the state.

“This specific initiative, World Class Talent, is designed to do just that – help Rhode Island build, attract and retain a skilled workforce that will serve us all well into the future,” Crisafulli said. “We hope our contribution can jump-start the program and serve as a catalyst for other local businesses to do the same.”

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement the donation from Twin River shows a “growing commitment” from business leaders to support education in the state.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.