Union Studio Architecture & Community Design Announces Promotions to Senior Associate and Associate Positions

Union Studio Architecture & Community Design is pleased to announce the promotion of seven colleagues to leadership roles within the firm. Craig Anderson, Kevin Beaulieu, Christina Carlson, and Vada Seccareccia have been promoted to Senior Associate. Brendan Herr, Alanna Jaworski and Joel VanderWeele have been promoted to Associate positions.

“Each of our new Senior Associates and Associates are not only talented top performers, they are all outstanding individuals.” —Donald Powers, Founding Partner, and Douglas Kallfelz, Managing Partner.

Craig Anderson joined Union in 2008, bringing with him expertise in all areas of architectural practice ranging from design, document production, planning, code review, energy code compliance, and project management. Since joining Union in 2017, Kevin Beaulieu’s project leadership skills and technical expertise in affordable housing and complicated adaptive reuse have been a huge asset to the firm. Christina Carlson joined Union in 2008, bringing her strong background in traditional architecture, planning, and sustainability. She’s led some of the firm’s most successful community-focused projects. Vada Seccareccia leads the firm’s office-wide change initiatives and manages firm-wide information systems and technology infrastructure. Since joining in 2013, she’s helped scale the office from a 14-person boutique firm, to a 32-person office of design professionals with state-of-the-art systems, a high level of organizational efficiency, and a deep commitment to social justice and equity.

“We’ve consistently hired professionals with a deep desire to transcend their personal artistic and professional interests and positively impact the world through architecture and urban-design, an approach that’s been key to Union’s success. As a mission-driven design firm working to make places better for communities, it’s imperative to us that we’re all in this for the right reasons.” —Douglas Kallfelz

Brendan Herr joined Union in 2010 with a broad skill set that he applies to precedent research, concept visualization, and construction detail development. Alanna Jaworski is committed to the pursuit of architectural work that gives everyone the opportunity to thrive. She moved from NYC to join Union in 2021. In 2014, Joel VanderWeele brought his keen interest in urban infill projects and the making of great streets to Union. In his own words, “Great buildings can come from singular expressions of genius or wealth, but a great street is the result of the craft, care, and cooperation of many hands across time and space.”

“We’re at the point where this firm is coming into its own, and these promotions signal the arrival of the next generation of Union’s leaders. While the mission and the spirit of this place are secure, it’s satisfying to see the energy and alchemy that comes from different perspectives and priorities being given more voice. I’m excited to see how Union evolves over the next decade.” —Don Powers

