Barry Zalcman Appointed Vice President of Insurance Operations at AIPSO

AIPSO President and CEO Chuck Kwolek announced the appointment of Barry Zalcman to Vice President of Insurance Operations effective June 3, 2024. Zalcman directs all Insurance Operations, including oversight of policy processing systems, underwriting, and state/federal regulatory requirements implementation. He has 39 years experience in underwriting, product development, and insurance operations. He previously served as Vice President of Product Development at Private Client Select, and was Vice President of PCG Programs at AIG, Second Vice President of Business Insurance Underwriting and Product at The Travelers, and Product Manager at The Hartford. He holds a degree from the University of Connecticut.