COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 243 over weekend, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 243 from Sept. 25 through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,424 to date.

Deaths due to the virus increased by three over the weekend to 1,110.

There were 2,008 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday in Rhode Island, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 1.5%.

Tests have totaled 753,156 in Rhode Island to date.

The health department hadn’t updated hospitalization data as of 1:58 p.m. on Monday.