COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 243 over weekend, with 3 more deaths

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Health announced 243 more cases of COVID-19 in the state since the department's last update on Sept. 25. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Health announced 243 more cases of COVID-19 in the state since the department's last update on Sept. 25. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 243 from Sept. 25 through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,424 to date.

Deaths due to the virus increased by three over the weekend to 1,110.

There were 2,008 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday in Rhode Island, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 1.5%.

- Advertisement -

Tests have totaled 753,156 in Rhode Island to date.

The health department hadn’t updated hospitalization data as of 1:58 p.m. on Monday.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display