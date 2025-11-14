Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Ordinance Committee approved a major overhaul of the city’s entertainment laws on Nov. 4, which could broaden opportunities for live music at restaurants, bars and small venues while clarifying rules for musicians, patrons and neighborhoods. The long-awaited changes – shaped by more than a year of input from venues, residents and neighborhood

PROVIDENCE – The Ordinance Committee approved a major overhaul of the city’s entertainment laws on Nov. 4, which could broaden opportunities for live music at restaurants, bars and small venues while clarifying rules for musicians, patrons and neighborhoods.

The long-awaited changes – shaped by more than a year of input from venues, residents and neighborhood groups – expand incidental entertainment to include mood-setting live performances, jazz brunches, background bands, and wine-pairing music, while simplifying enforcement citywide.

City Council President Rachel M. Miller said the updates reflect Providence's evolving food, beverage, music and hospitality scene. “The rules have not kept pace, creating confusion for business owners and frustrations for residents,” she said.

“Taken together, these changes add structure and predictability for everyone and provide a balanced solution that supports local artists and establishments while maintaining calm and quiet at a reasonable hour for our neighborhoods," Miller added. "We are the Creative Capital – our nightlife should have a chance to flourish, to support musicians, create more access to live music, and opportunities to connect with one another in our neighborhoods throughout the city, while respecting residents living alongside commercial corridors.”

Right now, restaurants and small venues can only play background music from a pre-recorded playlist or have live music with up to three acoustic instruments – amplified instruments and dancing are not allowed without a special permit.

The overhaul would expand these rules to allow multiple musicians, amplified instruments, and dancing while keeping the music incidental to the overall experience.

Proponents have said the changes will clarify rules and boost restaurants, bars, and live-music venues. But in October, Sen. Samuel Bell, D-Providence, warned the overhaul could let restaurants operate like nightclubs without stronger enforcement. Critics also voiced concerns about weaker noise protections, while supporters said the changes mainly cover mood-setting music and level the playing field for restaurants.

The rules also simplify how entertainment is managed. Indoor music must end by 9 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends; outdoor music ends at 9 p.m. nightly.

Temporary events, like pop-up performances, will require a temporary entertainment license from the Board of Licenses rather than a permit from inspections. Each license can be used up to nine times per year.

The city’s noise rules remain in force: music that carries beyond the walls, exceeds 10 decibels above ambient sound, or travels farther than 200 feet can trigger enforcement action.

The measure did not receive a full council vote on Nov. 6 as initially reported, per City Council spokesperson June Rose. Conflicting guidance from the City’s Law Department prompted the council to refer the proposal back to the Ordinance Committee out of caution, Rose added.

The committee will review the changes again before sending them back to the full council for a final vote. Council leadership says they are committed to supporting live music through these updates and plan to move the process quickly, though no specific timeline has been set.