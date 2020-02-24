PBN’s Business of Cannabis Summit approaches

PROVIDENCE – PBN’s 2020 Business of Cannabis Summit will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Omni Providence Hotel.

The summit will feature opening remarks from Mass. Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Steven J. Hoffman.

Panelists will discuss issues facing the state’s medical-marijuana and hemp industries and the future of the cannabis industry in Rhode Island, including the potential of legalized recreational marijuana.

Topics include the financial costs and benefits of expanding legalization in the state, potential hurdles to enacting expanded legalization, business challenges facing current legal cannabis companies in Rhode Island, the role of state and local governments in the business of cannabis and potential impact to employees in the state.

Panelists include:

Kristyn M. Glennon, vice president, BSA/AML Officer, BayCoast Bank

Mitzi Hollenbeck, partner, Cannabis Advisory Services Practice, Citrin Cooperman

Benjamin L. Rackliffe, partner, Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara

Karyn Rhodes, vice president and partner, Complete HR Solutions, a division of Complete Payroll Solutions.

Tickets to the event may be purchased on the PBN website.