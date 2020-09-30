R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 173, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has continued placing the blame for rising coronavirus cases in the state on the younger population, and particularly those between the ages of 19-24 years old.

“It’s pretty alarming and pretty crystal clear on where we are struggling and what age group is not following the rules,” said Raimondo during her coronavirus briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

In response, Raimondo announced the formation of a Young Adult Task Force to help reach these college students.

“We are not reaching these young people,” said Raimondo.

Last week, Raimondo criticized students at Providence College for an outbreak of nearly 150 cases in a matter of a few days. Shortly after, Rhode Island was added to travel advisory lists with quarantine requirements in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

“College students are still socializing with different groups of people, without masks,” said Raimondo. “You need to do better.”

The governor’s press conference comes as cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 173 on Tuesday, the largest daily increase in the state since May 29, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

From last week, new cases per 100,000 have decreased from 73 to 70.

“Feel confident. We’re in good shape,” said Raimondo and said that compliance around wearing face masks for businesses have remained high during inspections.

Screening customers and employees for symptoms, however, are still not as common as the governor said she would like, which remains around 89%.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,748, an increase of 192 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also announced one more death due to the virus, increasing the death toll to 1,114.

Hospitalizations in Rhode Island remained at 103, with seven in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

There were 9,026 tests conducted Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 8.9%. There have been 769,822 tests conducted in the state to date.

“It’s higher than what we’ve been seeing, but it’s still lower than 2%,” said Raimondo.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.