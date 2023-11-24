Solar company must change to earn trust of homeowners

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

For two years in a row, Rhode Island residents have been burdened with unprecedented electricity rate hikes as high as 47%. It’s no wonder solar installations are up 30% over last year, as more homeowners explore solar energy to lower and predict their energy costs. Yet as the popularity of solar increases, so do bad…