Solar company must change to earn trust of homeowners

By
-
Jay Gotra
Jay Gotra
For two years in a row, Rhode Island residents have been burdened with unprecedented electricity rate hikes as high as 47%. It’s no wonder solar installations are up 30% over last year, as more homeowners explore solar energy to lower and predict their energy costs. Yet as the popularity of solar increases, so do bad…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR