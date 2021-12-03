Tech Collective shutting down; cites COVID-related revenue decline

PROVIDENCE – Citing declining revenue since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tech Collective is shutting down at the end of the year, the organization said on Friday.

“The pandemic dramatically reduced the Tech Collective’s revenue from in-person trainings, forums, and networking events,” the board of directors said in a statement. “With the reduction of these activities, membership and sponsorship revenue also dropped to a point where the Tech Collective is no longer sustainable.”

Joe Devine, vice chairman of the board of directors, added that, “It’s unfortunate that the hard work of so many people was impacted by the pandemic. This is important work that needs to continue, and we are working with other nonprofits to move some of our most successful programs.”

The last day for staff will be Dec. 10 and the organization will cease operations on Dec. 31.

- Advertisement -

(This is a developing story.)