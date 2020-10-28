Twin River to change name to Bally’s Corp.

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is changing its name to Bally’s Corp., the company announced on Wednesday.

The company purchased the name from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. earlier this month.

The new name will be used beginning Nov. 9.

The company said that it will implement a unified branding initiative, renaming its properties with the Bally’s name, but it was not immediately clear if that included both of its two Rhode Island-based casinos.

“This is an exciting and transformative moment for our company as we unite the high-quality customer offerings that span our increasingly national footprint under a singular preeminent brand,” said George Papanier, president and CEO. “The Bally’s brand is core to our drive to become the first omni-channel gaming company to seamlessly integrate and operate physical casinos with digital solutions. We remain committed to employing our disciplined acquisition strategy, and leveraging regulatory incumbency as well as our retail customer database, to take advantage of the incredible growth potential that an online future offers.”

The company has been on a buying spree. Its latest deal, an agreement to buy an Indiana casino, would bring to 15 the number of properties owned or in the process of being acquired.