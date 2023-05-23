Van Saun to present at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

PROVIDENCE – CEOs from the world’s most notable companies, including at least two from Rhode Island, will participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31 to June 2 in New York. Their presentations will be carried via live webcasts.

The Strategic Decisions Conference is unique among investor conferences in that it combines the “industrial-strength research of Bernstein’s independent equity analysts” with the insights of CEOs from the largest and most important international companies.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced last week that Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun will participate in the conference at 11 a.m. on June 2. Van Saun’s comments will be presented live on the bank’s investor relations page at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

CVS Health Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Bernstein’s Conference at 9 a.m. on May 31. A live audio webcast of Guertin’s remarks will be available on CVS Health’s investors relations page at https://investors.cvshealth.com, where it will be archived for one year.

- Advertisement -

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com.