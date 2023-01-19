BankNewport Names Matthew Colasanti as Vice President, Residential Loan Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Matthew Colasanti has been named vice president, residential loan officer. In his new position, Colasanti originates residential loan products and provides quality customer service throughout the mortgage origination process. Prior to joining BankNewport, Colasanti was a mortgage loan officer for Navy Federal Credit Union and for Advanced Financial Services.

Colasanti is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and holds a National Mortgage License. He currently resides in his hometown of Barrington, Rhode Island with his family.