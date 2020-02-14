Electric Boat’s Davies named among 16 winners in PBN Manufacturing Awards program

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Electric Boat Vice President of Operations and Quonset Point Facility General Manager Sean Davies has been honored in the category of Strategic Leadership in the Providence Business News’ seventh annual Manufacturing Awards program.

According to Electric Boat, Davies became manager of the Quonset Point facility in North Kingstown in 2013 and has been with Electric Boat for more than 15 years holding various engineering and program positions. The North Kingstown facility employs over 4,500 workers, making Electric Boat one of the largest employers in the state.

Recently, General Dynamics Corp. – Electric Boat’s parent company – was awarded a multiyear $22.2 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to build Virginia-class submarines. The contract is expected to increase jobs at Electric Boat by 1,500 by the year 2025, according to Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Electric Boat was also featured in PBN’s inaugural A guide to Stuff made and built in Rhode Island in 2018.

Davies is one of 16 winning individuals, companies and programs chosen from several applications for the program. They will be recognized during a dinner on March 19, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

The other companies and programs being honored are:

Pure Haven LLC , for Excellence at a Small Manufacturer

, for Excellence at a Small Manufacturer Yushin America Inc. , for Excellence at a Mid-Size Manufacturer

, for Excellence at a Mid-Size Manufacturer Igus Inc. , for Excellence at a Large Manufacturer

, for Excellence at a Large Manufacturer Blount Fine Foods Corp. , for Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer

, for Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer SquadLocker Inc. , for Emerging Manufacturer

, for Emerging Manufacturer Creative Connors Inc. , for Product Innovation & Design

, for Product Innovation & Design Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence , for Excellence in Green Manufacturing

, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing Hitachi Cable America Inc. – High Performance Medical Solutions Division , for Excellence in Lean Manufacturing

, for Excellence in Lean Manufacturing National Marker Co. , for Supply Chain Management

, for Supply Chain Management Cooley Group , for Excellence in Exporting

, for Excellence in Exporting New England Institute of Technology Shipbuilding/Marine Trades and Advanced Manufacturing Institute , for Workforce Development & Productivity

, for Workforce Development & Productivity Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc. , for Outstanding Safety Performance

, for Outstanding Safety Performance Amgen Inc. , for Collaboration in Manufacturing

, for Collaboration in Manufacturing Tedor Pharma Inc. , for Family Owned Business

, for Family Owned Business John H. Chafee Center for International Business, for Manufacturing Champion

