‘Windy Acres’ in Barrington sells for $5.6M, highest sale in town history

BARRINGTON – The 5,051-square-foot home known as “Windy Acres” is off the market, and it has set a new record for highest-priced home sold in the town.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Monday that Windy Acres, located at 330 Rumstick Road with views of Smith Cove, has been sold for $5.6 million. The home sits on close to 3 acres of land and Mott & Chace says the home was extensively renovated over the last two years.

The home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an in-ground pool, spa and cabana. Michael G. Baker and Tracey L. Pereira-Baker are the new owners of Windy Acres. The Jill E. Sutton Trust owned the property previously and is assessed at $2.5 million, according to town records.

Kim Ide of Mott & Chace represented the buyers and the sellers were represented by the Kirk Schryver Team of Compass Inc., Mott & Chace said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.