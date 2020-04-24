PBN announces 2020 Business Women Awards honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has selected Day One Executive Director Peg Langhammer as the 2020 Career Achiever and Brown Medicine CEO Ann M. Kashmanian as the 2020 Outstanding Mentor for the publication’s annual Business Women Awards program.

Career Achiever: Peg Langhammer

Langhammer has served as Day One’s executive director for four decades, leading the lone organization in Rhode Island specifically organized to deal with the issue of sexual violence as a community concern. She is a past board president of the National Children’s Alliance, and was vital in establishing the state’s Child Advocacy Center that changed how sexual abuse is handled in Rhode Island.

Langhammer also recently served as the lead in working with the Rhode Island Senate and House leadership to pass a bill extending the civil statute of limitations from seven years to 35 years for cases of child sexual abuse.

Outstanding Mentor: Ann M. Kashmanian

Kashmanian, who has served as Brown Medicine’s chief executive since 2018, has helped establish multiple initiatives for the nonprofit medical group. She has worked with division directors to improve their revenues through accurate coding, improved documentation and entrepreneurial business opportunities; and realigned the senior management to provide more service to the division directors, among other accomplishments.

Kashmanian received PBN’s Industry Leader award in 2013 and was named among PBN’s 25 over Fifty-Five – now known as 25 Leaders & Achievers – last year.

She has also mentored several administrators and physicians in order to achieve company goals.

Other 2020 PBN Business Women award winners include:

Small Business Industry Leader

Lynne Diamante, OPTX Rhode Island CEO

Small Business Woman to Watch

Michelle Murphy, Roots Hair Salon owner

Financial Services Industry Leader

Roegan Makowski, Webster Bank N.A. senior vice president

Financial Services Woman to Watch

Amy Walsh, Bank of America N.A. senior vice president

Health Care Services Industry Leader

Shannon Sullivan, Care New England Health System/Kent County Memorial Hospital vice president of operations

Health Care Services Woman to Watch

Dr. Caroline Chang, Rhode Island Dermatology Institute owner

Hospitality Industry Leader

Lisa Marie Mattiello, Pranzi Catering and Events co-owner and CEO

Hospitality Industry Woman to Watch

Heather Singleton, Rhode Island Hospitality Association chief operating officer

Professional Services Industry Leader

Stacie Collier, Nixon Peabody LLP professional personnel partner

Professional Services Woman to Watch

Tara DeMoura, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island vice president, employer business segment

Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader

Kelly Nevins, Women’s Fund Rhode Island executive director

Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch

Kristin Urbach, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce executive director

Technical Services Industry Leader

Maria Diaz-Masterson, Naval Undersea Warfare Center engineer and head of submarine and surveillance systems division

Technical Services Woman to Watch

Jessica Spivey, Shawmut Design and Construction senior superintendent

The 2020 Achievement Honorees include (listed alphabetically):

Amy Antone , Cuddles of Hope Foundation founder

, Cuddles of Hope Foundation founder Geremie Callaghan , Fluke Newport co-owner

, Fluke Newport co-owner Stephanie Chamberlin , PINCH LLC chief talent officer

, PINCH LLC chief talent officer Margaret Hartigan , Marstone Inc. co-founder and CEO

, Marstone Inc. co-founder and CEO Michele Kratz , Upward Health National LLC vice president of clinical services

, Upward Health National LLC vice president of clinical services Victoria Malchar , Malchar Wellness Center owner

, Malchar Wellness Center owner Katie McDonald , bnourished LLC holistic health coach and self-care strategist

, bnourished LLC holistic health coach and self-care strategist Mary T. O’Sullivan , Encore Executive and Corporate Coaching founder

, Encore Executive and Corporate Coaching founder Marcy Reyes , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island small-group ratings and operations manager; The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative founder

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island small-group ratings and operations manager; The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative founder Amy Stratton , Moonan, Stratton & Waldman LLP partner

, Moonan, Stratton & Waldman LLP partner Leonora Valvo , Swoogo founder and CEO

, Swoogo founder and CEO Debbie A. Wood, Wood Boat and Motor Inc. co-founder and president

All honorees will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on June 17 and tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

The presenting sponsor for the 2020 PBN Business Women Awards is Webster Bank. The partner sponsor is Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.